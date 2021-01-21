WFPD investigating shooting suspect on Best Boulevard

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are investigating a possible shooting suspect in a house on the 1600 block of Best Boulevard.

According to our crews on scene, this area is partially closed while police investigate.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a shots fired call at about 8:37 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Marconi Street.

Officers arrived and found one victim was shot at while sitting in her car.

Police said the suspect was another female known to the victim.

Officers said they found the suspect’s vehicle on the 1600 block of Best Boulevard and are investigating.

The officers have detained one female who exited the house on Best Boulevard and said the suspect is still inside the house.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, detectives are en route to decide upon further action.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.