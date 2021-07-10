WFPD investigating shooting that injured 8-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a home in the 3900 block of Cynthia Lane just before noon in reference to a call of a possible child gun shot victim.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the eight-year-old male was transported to the United Regional Health Care center by a personally-owned vehicle.

Sgt. Eipper said the victim is in serious, but stable, condition, and he is being transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

WFPD detectives are currently investigating the incident. They stated they believe this is an isolated incident, and Wichita Falls citizens have no reason to fear for their safety.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we discover the latest.