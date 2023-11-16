WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said an alleged drug deal turned robbery resulted in gunfire in the mall parking lot Tuesday night.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on Tuesday, November 14, shortly after 6 p.m., officers were sent to Sikes Senter Mall on Midwestern Parkway for a report of gunfire.

Witnesses told police a red truck and a gray car were seen driving through the parking lot, shooting at each other.

Officers found the red truck at a gas station on Kemp Boulevard.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man, was determined to be the victim. He told the officers he was robbed during a drug deal turned “drug rip.”

The victim said the unknown suspect robbed him of his marijuana before fleeing. The victim said he chased the suspect, and the suspect shot at him while fleeing.

Wichita Falls Police currently do not have any suspect information and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.