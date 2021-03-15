WFPD investigating single-car fatality early Saturday, victim identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning, March 13.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said alcohol is suspected to have played a part in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim, Cindi Marie Smith, 25, was pronounced deceased at 5:35 a.m. Saturday morning, hours after the accident occurred.

According to police, around 1:00 a.m. a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median at Missile Road and Hooper Drive.

Smith was transported to United Regional with life-threatening injuries.

Smith was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.