WFPD investigating single-car fatality early Saturday, victim identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning, March 13.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said alcohol is suspected to have played a part in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim, Cindi Marie Smith, 25, was pronounced deceased at 5:35 a.m. Saturday morning, hours after the accident occurred.

According to police, around 1:00 a.m. a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median at Missile Road and Hooper Drive.

Smith was transported to United Regional with life-threatening injuries.

Smith was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News