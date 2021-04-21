WFPD investigating string of vehicle break-ins, burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins and burglaries reported early Wednesday morning.

The reports began to be reported from hotels in the area of Kemp Boulevard and Maplewood Avenue.

At last count, police said 17 vehicles were reported to have been broken into or burglarized.

Police did not have details on how much damage was done to the vehicles or what items may have been taken from them.

The first report came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 21 from the La Quinta Inn located at 2511 E Montgomery Place and as the morning progressed, more reports began coming in from two other hotels in the area.

WFPD officials want to remind residents and travelers alike to take valuables out of your vehicle and to make sure your doors are locked.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to gather information. We will publish more details as they become available.