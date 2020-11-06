WFPD investigating three toddlers found walking on Lenore drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are investigating a possible endangerment of a child case.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lenore drive. The reporting party advised officers three little kids “were roaming around.”

The person who called said one was in diapers and the other kids were around 2 to 3 years of age.

The witness said the kids told them their mom was gone and their dad was at work and they were lost.

The children also told the witness they were going to McDonald’s to get food.

The witness took the kids and waited for Child Protective Services to show up.

Officers took a case for an endangered child and left once CPS arrived.