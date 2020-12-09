WFPD investigating two SUV crash on Kell East

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating an accident that happened early Wednesday morning involving a white GMC Acadia and a white Ford Expedition.





The wreck happened in the 1700 block of Holiday and 1400 block of Kell East.

The call for the crash came into WFPD at 9:05 a.m.

According to a witness, the Acadia rolled and was overturned upside down and the Expedition had heavy front end damage.

The witness also said that AMR, WFFD, WFPD were on scene.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, both were transported for non-life threatening injuries.

