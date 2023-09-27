WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police responded to the 1800 block of McGregor Street around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, to investigate an unresponsive infant.

On the scene, officers found that a seven-month-old infant was receiving CPR.

The baby was taken to United Regional Hospital, where Emergency Room staff were able to regain a heart beat. The infant was eventually taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Child Protective Services responded to the investigation, and WFPD detectives are investigating the incident to determine the cause.