WFPD investigating Wednesday evening aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Wednesday evening.

According to WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Bell Street about the robbery.

The victims said two black men and a white man forced their way into the apartment with weapons. The suspects robbed the place and left.

The victims were able to describe the three suspects. The first is a white man about 5’4″, 140 pounds, 25-years-old, bald head, clean-shaven face, covered in tattoos with a clown tattoo on his right forearm. The second suspect is a light-skinned black man about 6′ to 6’2″, 140 pounds, afro hair but shaved on the sides of the head, dark tattoo on the front of his neck, and a tattoo of a pistol with an extended magazine above one of his eyes.

The third suspect was described as a black man.

If you have any information, call WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

