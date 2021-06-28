WFPD investigating weekend shooting that left one hospitalized

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized over the weekend.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday, June 27 at around 12:19 a.m. in the 600 block of Stratford Avenue.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived, they said they discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds near the eastern alley of the 600 block of Startford Avenue.

WFPD officers provided medical attention to the victim, later identified as Emilio Flores, 43, until the Wichita Falls Fire Department and AMR arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Eipper said the victim was transported to United Regional where he was treaded for his injuries.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Flores is expected to survive.

At this time, no other information is available.

Sgt. Eipper said no arrests have been made at this time time for the aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.