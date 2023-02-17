WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are warning residents to be aware of a man who is reported to have tried to get a teenage girl to get into his vehicle on Borton yesterday evening, February 16, 2023.

Police say around 6:15 pm Thursday a 17-year-old girl was walking in the 2900 block of Borton what is believed to be an older model silver Honda sedan stopped beside her and the driver got out.

The girl said the man went up to her and pulled on her jacket and told her to “come on.”

The girl ran to a nearby store on Old Iowa Park Road and called police.

The man is described as an older white male with white hair and stubble on his face, between 5’5″-5’6″ tall, 170 pounds.