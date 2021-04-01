WFPD joins state law enforcement in tribute to fallen officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and law enforcement across the state paused for one minute today to pay tribute to fallen Texas State Trooper Chad Walker.

With lights flashing and their heads bowed, officers took a moment to remember Trooper Walker, who was shot after stopping to help a driver in a disabled vehicle west of Mexia.

Authorities said the man who shot Walker fled the scene and reportedly died by suicide March 27, 2021.

Trooper Walker is survived by his wife and four children.