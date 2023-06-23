WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big day for kids who attended the 14th annual Junior Police Academy as they received their graduation certificates in a ceremony this morning.

Eleven young men and women spent the week in the shoes of Wichita Falls Police officers learning how to clear a room with a threat inside, pull over drivers and issue citations, even scuba diving. Officer Brian Arias with the community service division said the program allows kids attending to look at police officers in a different light, rather than just someone who takes criminals to jail,

“Parents want their kids to understand that officers are good people they can rely on and talk to on a daily basis if they see them out, so we definitely have a lot of parents wanting to sign their kids up and a lot of kids wanting to get into this program because again we allow them to do everything hands on and see all the different officers and detectives and different divisions within our department.”

Officer Arias said they will be hosting another junior police academy in July, but said the class is booked full. He said watch their Facebook page for any changes.