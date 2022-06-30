WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Thursday, June 30, they are investigating allegations made by former students at City View Junior/Senior High School.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the department has opened an investigation into the allegations of misconduct at the district.

Sgt. Eipper said the investigation is a coordinated effort with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office.

City View Independent School District Superintendent Tony Bushong said earlier Thursday morning the City View ISD Police Chief would be working in conjunction with WFPD and the Texas Rangers.

Several former City View students have recently spoken out about allegations against former head boy’s basketball coach Bobby Morris of misconduct.

Morris took his own life on Monday, June 27, turning the focus of the allegations to district officials and a failure by the administration to report the allegations.

“Under my tenure as Superintendent, since February 2018, the District has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything, and we will not cover up or hide anything from authorities,” Bushong said. “We want answers, just like you.”

Sgt. Eipper said if you have any information on this investigation, please call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888.

