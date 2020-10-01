Reward offered for Lauren Landavazo’s horse statue stolen from McNiel Middle School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help finding those responsible for stealing the memorial statue in honor of Lauren Landvazo.

Lauren, 13, was in the eighth-grade student when she was murdered walking home from McNiel Middle School in 2016. The statue was unveiled three years ago as a symbol of hope and inspiration for Lauren and her best friend Makayla Smith, who was also shot and injured that afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls police, the horse statue was stolen from the middle school between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Plus, since the Wichita Falls Police Department launched its Fresh 48 initiative with this case if any information is received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects, whoever provided that anonymous tip will receive an additional $500.

This isn’t the first time the horse statue has been tampered with. Back in April, a video surfaced on social media showing teenagers climbing on the mustang. Lauren’s family and those involved with the funding of the statue pleaded with kids to stop jumping on the statue and knocking it over.