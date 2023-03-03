WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are asking citizens and businesses to help identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30, Friday, Mar. 3, a student at McNiel Junior High School was walking in the Memorial Stadium parking lot, between the stadium and the Southwest Parkway entrance, when a Black male in all black clothing, driving a black van, started following the juvenile.

He stopped the vehicle and quickly approached. The unknown male grabbed the juvenile and attempted to get her in the van against her will. The juvenile fought off the suspect before he returned to the van and drove out of the parking lot and headed westbound on Southwest parkway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police are asking businesses and residents in that area to check their cameras around that time for any vehicles matching that description. If you have any information, call the police department, and use case number 23-030142 for reference.