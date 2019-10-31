WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery _-4459445780521990720

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls Police are looking for an armed robber who took cash from a store on Central Freeway Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., a robbery was reported at Abel’s General Store #2 at 1135 Central Freeway East.

A clerk said a tall black male about 200 pounds came in then left and about 20 minutes later came back in, knocking over a rack and displayed some type of cutting instrument and demanded money.

Police said he took an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk said he was wearing a brown Carhartt coat, a red and orange beanie, jeans and plastic rim glasses with brown tinted lenses.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you can call Crimestoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"

How cold is too cold for your dog?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How cold is too cold for your dog?"

Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing and thawing frozen pipes"

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"