WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls Police are looking for an armed robber who took cash from a store on Central Freeway Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., a robbery was reported at Abel’s General Store #2 at 1135 Central Freeway East.

A clerk said a tall black male about 200 pounds came in then left and about 20 minutes later came back in, knocking over a rack and displayed some type of cutting instrument and demanded money.

Police said he took an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk said he was wearing a brown Carhartt coat, a red and orange beanie, jeans and plastic rim glasses with brown tinted lenses.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you can call Crimestoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.