Picture of Xiaya Dijana Canada shared by the Wichita Falls Police Department

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing girl.

16-year-old Xiaya Dijana Canada was last seen between 5 and 6 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, February 22, in the area of Welch St. and N. Rosewood Ave.

Canada is a black female between 5 feet and 1 inch and 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black pants, and she was in possession of a brown Michael Kors bag with black lettering.

Anyone with any information regarding Canada’s disappearance or whereabouts are being asked to contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 720-5000.

