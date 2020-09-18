WFPD investigates Friday stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers are investigating a stabbing Friday afternoon off Reynolds Lane.

According to WFPD, officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Reynolds Lane in reference to an assault with a weapon on Friday just after 2 p.m.

The victim said she and friends were following a vehicle occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

Officers said the driver is dating a friend of the victim.

The suspect and her friends saw the passenger with the driver and recognized that the passenger was not the driver’s girlfriend. Upon this realization, the suspect started to follow the victim.

They ended up on Reynolds Lane where both cars stopped.

When the victim and her friends approached the car to identify the female passenger, the unnamed female passenger exited the vehicle with a sharp object.

A disturbance ensued, and the victim was stabbed in the leg. The victim was treated and released by ambulance personnel at the scene.

The male and female suspect left the scene prior to the officers arrival.

According to WFPD, no arrests were made at the scene, but a suspect has been named in the investigation.