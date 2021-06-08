WFPD looking for suspects following attempted ATM burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers are looking for the suspects they said tried to break into an ATM Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 at the Postel Family Credit Union on McNiel Avenue. The same location was burglarized in October last year.

According to WFPD Sgt. Danny Wiggins the suspects were able to pull the ATM out into the street using a truck.

Sgt. Wiggins told our photographer on scene they do have video of the attempted burglary and the people involved. The video hasn’t been released yet.

Authorities haven’t said how much money, if any, the burglars got away with, or if the vehicle was stolen.

There were a string of similar crimes last year, resulting in at least four other know burglaries involving an ATM.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.