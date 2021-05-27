WFPD looking for suspects following early morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers are looking for the two men who allegedly assaulted and later shot a man Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Sun Valley Apartments around 12:30.

When authorities arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WFPD Sgt. Miller, the victim told officers he was assaulted by two men shortly after arriving at the complex. As the men were leaving, they shot at him and hit him in the arm.

Authorities said they are looking for a dark-colored or green SUV.

This was the second shooting this week in Wichita Falls. Another person was shot Tuesday night near Avenue E and Kemp Blvd. In both cases, the suspects fired and drove away.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.