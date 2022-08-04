WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money.

Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery which is a felony.

He said they are sharing photos of the two suspects and their vehicle to warn local business owners as well as to get help from the community in identifying these to men.









If you have information on these two suspects, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.