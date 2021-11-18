WFPD looking to hire new police officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a new career that’s rewarding, Wichita Falls Police Department is hiring!

WFPD is currently looking to hire police officers for their Spring Police Academy in 2022 and if you are between the ages of 21 to 44 you are eligible to apply.

The department will provide all of the training and pay you while in training as well.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper at WFPD encourages people to come out and apply to serve the community.

“I encourage anyone who has a servant’s heart to consider a career in law enforcement here at the WFPD. This profession provides the opportunity to serve your community, cultivate relationships, and experience the reward of protecting others,” Eipper said.

After serving the community for many years, Sgt. Eipper has many great things to say about Wichita Falls and its relationship with WFPD officers.

“I have served on the WFPD for 28 years and I am convinced that the citizens of Wichita Falls are the greatest in the nation in regards to supporting their police department and its officers,” Eipper said.

For more information on how to apply and the benefits of the job, you can head over to WFPD’s website.