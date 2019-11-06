Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook:

On Tuesday, November 5, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tyrone Smith,30, of Wichita Falls was arrested in the 1800 block of Las Cruces by officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department on a capital murder warrant.

The warrant stemmed from the murder of Eddie Donte Hill, 41, that occurred on October 26th in the 700 block of Warford.

Officers with the WFPD had been dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Warford in reference to a possible shooting where a witness had stated an unknown male suspect had shot Hill.

When police arrived they found Hill inside the residence. He was transported to United Regional where he died from his injuries.

Smith’s record includes a sentence in state jail in 2008 for five years for an aggravated robbery in Burkburnett.

He has six other charges pending in Wichita County: possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug filed in April. Possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft filed on October 5.

WFPD Detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip that, along with their investigation, helped lead to the arrest warrant being issued on Smith.