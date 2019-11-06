Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook:

On Tuesday, November 5, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tyrone Smith,30, of Wichita Falls was arrested in the 1800 block of Las Cruces by officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department on a capital murder warrant.

The warrant stemmed from the murder of Eddie Donte Hill, 41, that occurred on October 26th in the 700 block of Warford.

Officers with the WFPD had been dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Warford in reference to a possible shooting where a witness had stated an unknown male suspect had shot Hill. 

When police arrived they found Hill inside the residence.  He was transported to United Regional where he died from his injuries.

Smith’s record includes a sentence in state jail in 2008 for five years for an aggravated robbery in Burkburnett.

He has six other charges pending in Wichita County:  possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug filed in April. Possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft filed on October 5.

WFPD Detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip that, along with their investigation, helped lead to the arrest warrant being issued on Smith.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"

$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD.

Thumbnail for the video titled "$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD."