WFPD makes possible gang-related arrest

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are awaiting more information from Wichita Falls Police after a vehicle was pulled over on Maurine Street.

At around 3:45 p.m. officers stopped a car at the Shell station off of Central Freeway.

Early reports are that the traffic stop may have had something to do with a homicide investigation.

An officer on the scene, though, could only tell our crew that the situation is gang-related.

A female was taken into custody.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage the latest.

