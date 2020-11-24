WFPD: Man accused of sexual assault, stalking arrested after failing to complete treatment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32- year old Wichita Falls man serving 10 years probation for sexual assault of a child in 2014 was arrested after authorities said he failed to complete his sexual abuse treatment program.

Quaid Clark was booked into jail Wednesday on a $250,000 bond and will await a hearing to see if his original sentence will be adjudicated.

Clark pleaded guilty to the assault of the child in 2017.

He also was placed on probation in an earlier separate case in which police said a 13-year-old girl was stalked and harassed.

Her mother told police Clark was going to her school, driving by her house and leaving threatening messages on her phone telling her to leave her boyfriend and come with him, or “Slice your own throat.”

Clark was arrested after prosecutors said he was unsuccessfully discharged from the required sexual abuse treatment program.