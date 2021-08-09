WFPD: Man arrested after attempting to run over ex-girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out on a $20,500 bond after trying to run over a woman with his vehicle.

Shaun Macdonald Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the incident happened on Friday at 7:23 p.m. After being dispatched, officers were flagged down in the 1600 block of Monroe St. and were told a Dodge vehicle tried to run over multiple females. A witness stated the driver was a skinny white male. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was Shaun Macdonald, 42, and he said he got into a verbal altercation with his ex-girlfriend. He said he drove around two females and then sped off but didn’t try to run them over. He described one of the women as a “trashy white girl wearing red.”

Officers then located the victim and she said she was walking down the roadway and saw Macdonald yelling at a woman telling her to get into the truck. The victim asked the other female if she needed help. Macdonald then yelled at the victim calling her a “druggy” and then threatened to run her over.

The victim said Macdonald began spinning his tires and drove onto the sidewalk and she said she had to step out of the way so she wasn’t hit.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage at the Monroe Street Grocery and it corroborated the victim’s story.

Macdonald was arrested and the vehicle was seized. After the vehicle was seized, officers located a glass marijuana pipe. Officers then found a clear plastic baggie that tested positive for marijuana. In total it weighed in at .094 oz.

Macdonald was charged with aggravated assault – use or exhibit a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana under 2 oz.