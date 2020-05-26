WFPD: Man arrested after biting officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 37-year-old man is in jail after officers said he bit a Wichita Falls Police Officer trying to restrain him after another officer’s attempt to tase the suspect had no effect.

Willie Hernandez is charged with assault of an officer, two counts of resisting arrest and DWI.

On Monday just after 3:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 1600 block of 30th Street about a fight.

A woman there told officers Hernandez was her ex-boyfriend and she wanted him removed from the property.

Officers said Hernandez began moving toward the woman and he was told to stop but he kept going.

An officer then grabbed Hernandez and the other officer said Hernandez turned around and raised his fist and began to push the first officer.

The second officer then fired his taser into Hernandez’ back but said it had no effect.

The officer then pulled Hernandez off the first officer and began struggling with him.

Police said the first officer then attempted to restrain Hernandez and was bitten in the right arm, causing blood to flow.

Three officers eventually restrained Hernandez.

Police said Hernandez has a history of violent assault against law officers and was convicted of aggravated assault of an officer in Baylor county.