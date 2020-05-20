WFPD: Man arrested after he attacks victims who were trying to retrieve stolen car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36- year- old Wichita Falls man with more than 30 arrests in Wichita County has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after police said he attacked victims trying to retrieve their stolen car.

Eric bacon is jailed on $80,000 in bonds for five charges.

Police said on Sunday they were called to the 1800 block of 7th Street where they talked with the victims. They told officers Bacon had stolen a car parked on Professional and they had found it in Bacon’s driveway.

When police approached the car, they say Bacon came out of the house and began swinging a brick or rock at them. Then, they said they struggled with Bacon and got the weapon away from him.

A witness gave officers the same story. When police searched the garage, they said they found a stereo, speakers and four amplifiers they believe Bacon removed from the car, and also a wallet belonging to the owner of the car.

Bacon also got a charge of bringing a prohibited substance into jail when officers said a bag of meth was discovered when he was told to take a shower.

In January, Bacon was arrested for allegedly beating a woman with a pipe.

In 2019 he was arrested after police said surveillance video showed him getting into a woman’s car and drinking something left in it.

They said Bacon admitted taking other items from that car but could not remember what they were because he was high on drugs.

Bacon has nine arrests for burglary or theft and five for assault. He has nine cases pending in the courts.