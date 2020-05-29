WFPD: Man arrested after leaving phone when holding up 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls police said left a phone behind at the store he held up at gunpoint is found and arrested.

Robert Battersby was booked into jail Friday and charged with the aggravated robbery of the 7-eleven on Grant Street on April 24.

According to his arrest affidavit, surveillance video shows a man with tattoos on his left hand and wrist and rings on his left thumb, index finger and ring finger came in talking on a phone, then tossed the phone on the counter, pulled a gun and pointed it at the female clerk.

He then goes behind the counter, takes three cartons of cigarettes and leaves, without picking up the phone.

Police obtained phone records and found the phone was registered to a woman they later learned was associated in a previous case to Battersby.

That case involved the theft of 10 cartons of cigarettes from a Walgreens in 2019.

When police located Battersby at his home, they said he was wearing the same rings on the same fingers as in the video.

They also learned he had been barred from Walgreens for “constantly stealing” and that he always stole Pall Mall cigarettes because they have more street value.

Police officers also filed a case of thefts of cigarettes from Dollar General and said Battersby has multiple convictions of felonies in Florida.