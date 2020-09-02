WFPD: Man arrested after stealing truck, hit-and-run wreck, fleeing on foot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a previous arrest for allegedly stealing cars from a Patterson’s lot is arrested again after allegedly fleeing on foot from a hit-and-run wreck in a stolen pickup truck from Pattersons worth $55,000.

Dustin Ray Nails, 34, is charged with evading arrest and theft over $30,000.

Nails’ bond was set at $22,500, which was posted on Wednesday and he was released from Wichita County Jail.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday, August 30.

According to authorities, a man said a black Dodge pickup ran into him as he was pulling out of his parking stall, then left the scene.

The victim told police the driver was a white male with a tattoo on his face, and that he’d found the truck parked on Stratford Street.

A records check showed the truck was registered to Patterson’s and had been stolen from 2900 Jacksboro Highway after the key lock box was broken into.

As officers were getting information at the scene, one said he saw a man come out of a home, recognized him as Nails, and yelled at him to come over, but Nails took off running.

Police chased Nails but said they lost him.

Authorities said Nails was confirmed as the suspect by a photo lineup and arrested on Tuesday, September 1.

Nails was also arrested in July for terroristic threats after police said a neighbor picked him out of a photo lineup as the man who threatened to shoot him.

The victim said he had asked Nails to keep his noise down at night and Nails showed him a handgun stuck in his waistband and told him he shouldn’t mess with him.

The victim said Nails then began driving up and down the street while threatening to put a bullet in him.

Nails was also arrested in August after two women in Bridwell Park say they saw nails assaulting a woman and he came up to them and told them to mind their own business or he would kill them.

Nails served an 18-year prison sentence for breaking into an 86-year-old woman’s home in 2004 and beating her before stealing her car.

Nails was released in 2018 and was arrested again the same year for allegedly stealing cars from a Patterson’s lot.