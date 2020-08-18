WFPD: Man arrested after threatening to shoot or kill three residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man, who turned 34 Monday, is charged with threatening to shoot a neighbor who was complaining about loud noise at night and then later with threatening to kill two women who said they witnessed him assaulting a woman in Bridwell Park Friday.

Dustin Nails was booked into jail Saturday and released on bail the same day.

In an incident in July, police said a man in the 1600 block of Collins asked Nails to not be so loud at night and Nails showed him the handle of a handgun in his waistband and told him he didn’t want to mess with him.

He said Nails then got in his vehicle and drove up and down the street while making threats to put a bullet in him.

On Friday police said they got a call from two women who said they were in Bridwell Park when they saw Nails assaulting a woman. They said they stood at a distance to make sure she was ok and Nails came up to them and told them to mind their own (expletive) business or he would kill them.

Nails is now free on bond on all four charges.

Nails served an 18-year prison sentence for breaking into an 86-year-old Wichita Falls woman’s home in 2004 and beating her before stealing money and her car.

He was released in 2018 and arrested in November the same year for allegedly stealing cars and also arrested the next month for other thefts.

Police said three cars were stolen from Patterson’s and Dustin was chased by police in pursuit through several streets and one car was found abandoned.

Nails was later arrested through fingerprints left on stolen cars and also surveillance video at the car lot.