Man jailed following hit and run accident of local business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested Tuesday after police said he hit a building causing more than $10,000 in damage and then left the scene.

Dalton Montgomery Cheek, 22, is charged with duty on striking a fixture with damage greater than $200. His bond is set at $500.

Officers said they were called to the Treasure Barn in the 1800 block of Harrison Street Tuesday night in reference to a hit and run.

Witnesses told police that a black SUV had fled the scene after hitting the building and shattering a window.

According to authorities, the SUV left a six-foot by four-foot hole in the brick.

The damages to the business are estimated at over $10,000.

Officers said they were then able to follow a tire skid mark trail down Harrison Street to the 1900 block of Pearl Avenue.

There, police said they say Cheek exiting a black 2001 Dodge Nitro with severe front end damage

Cheek told police he drove the car home so that he could fix a flat tire, but later admitted to hitting the building.

A check of court records showed that Cheek was placed on three years probation in December of 2019 for possession of a controlled substance.

Cheek also has convictions on five other counts of drug possession in 2018 and two arrests for public intoxication.

