WFPD: Man arrested multiple drug charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Weatherford man who was arrested for drug charges in 2019 just hours after his release from prison is arrested again in Wichita Falls on new drug charges.

Charles Ray Hunter, 39, was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT team served a warrant at an apartment at 5268 Professional.

A 38- year old woman was also detained, but at this time has not been booked or charged.

The Wichita Falls dispatch log showed more than 20- units in that area late Monday afternoon.

Officers said they found Hunter in the apartment and found two safes that contained scales, baggies, meth, and also ecstasy pills that resembled the Transformer character “Optimus Prime.”

Hunter was released from Wichita County jail on February 24 when his other arrest in June for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed.

In that arrest, he and another man and a woman were stopped in Wichita Falls and deputies say they found a scale, heroin and meth inside the vehicle hunter was driving.

They said Hunter and the other man had just been released on parole the day before on drug convictions.

Deputies said all three suspects said they did not know where the baggies containing meth came from.

Hunter and the male suspect were also charged with parole violation.