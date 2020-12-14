WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after a woman said she narrowly avoided a knife he threw at her.

William Thomas Henderson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the woman said she had gone to an apartment on O’Reilly Avenue on Saturday to remove her things and to talk to Henderson and his girlfriend about some rumors being said about her.

She said Henderson got a knife from the kitchen and began chasing her up and down the stairs threatening to kill her.

She said he then threw the knife at her and she moved out of the way and the knife stuck in the wall behind the door, and she ran out and called the police.

Officers found a knife on the TV set, and a small hole in the wall behind the door.

Officers said Henderson said he was cleaning out a drawer that contained kitchen knives and got upset when the woman came in and threw the drawer down.

Henderson denied ever throwing the knife, and when asked how the hole got in the wall, he told them it was caused the night before when another knife was thrown at another person.