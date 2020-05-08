WFPD: Man arrested with over 250 grams of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is placed in custody for outstanding warrants before allegedly being found in possession of more than 250 grams of meth inside of a cop car.

Corey Wayne Davis, 42, is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers pulled over a 2003 silver Ford Ranger pickup for a broken brake light.

Police said they then ID’d the passenger as Davis and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Officers said the squad car was clear before placing Davis in but when Davis was removed from the car, police found a bag stuffed under the seat in front of Davis.

Authorities said the bag contained nine baggiess of meth with a total weight of 255.3 grams.