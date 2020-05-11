WFPD: Man bites dog; hits child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man is charged with hitting a boy after first biting a dog Saturday night at a home in the 1300 block of Harvey.

James William Stevenson is charged with injury to a child with bodily injury.

Wichita Falls officers said the boy’s mother called and reported Stevenson had been drinking heavily and was biting the dog to make it yelp.

She said he was angry because her two children were sleeping in the same room.

She said he went into the room to make her daughter go to her own room, the boy told officers when Stevenson came in the room he grabbed him and held him down on the bed and began hitting him in his eye multiple times with his fist.

The officer said there was swelling above the boy’s eye.

Police said the boy’s sister told them Stevenson took her out of the room by pulling her by her hair.