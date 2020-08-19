WFPD: Man breaks into dead woman’s home, steals dolls, stuffed animals, pictures, bible

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with burglarizing the home of a woman who recently died.

David Cruz Sanchez, 28, was arrested Sunday at the scene in the 1100 block of Monroe Street.

Police officers said they were notified of a burglary in progress there, and found Sanchez carrying two large boxes from the back door.

They detained Sanchez and went to the house and found the back door open.

Officers said it was apparent someone had looked through every cabinet and piece of furniture inside, and items had been thrown all over the floor.

Officers said the boxes Sanchez was carrying contained a picture of Raggedy Ann, trophy, stuffed animals, and commemorative plates.

Inside a car parked behind the house, they found letters addressed to the deceased woman and her parents, a bible, family pictures and U.S. Air Force personnel records for the deceased woman.

The woman’s mother told police she and her family were in the process of cleaning out the home.

Sanchez has five cases pending in the courts and has previous arrests for theft and burglary.