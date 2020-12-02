WFPD: Man charged after allegedly throwing pot of hot cabbage at girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man with a long arrest record is now charged with assault with a pot of cabbage.

James Stanley Junior is charged with assault of a family member with previous convictions.

Wichita Falls Police said they went to the 1700 block of 8th Street to check on a reported disturbance.

They said they stopped Stanley about a block from the residence because he matched the description of a man assaulting a woman.

He told them he had been asleep on the bed when his live-in girlfriend woke him abruptly by shoving him.

He said it upset him so he retaliated by throwing a pot of soup from the stove at her, but it did not hit her and it was warm, not boiling.

The victim told officers that Stanley was intoxicated and had passed out on the bed.

She said she woke him up to move him to his “pee pad” so he would not urinate on the mattress.

She said he became angry and she went on the balcony to finished cooking some meat and Stanley came out and threw the large pot of warm cabbage on her, then threw the pot over the balcony.

Officers said they found cabbage around the grill and the pot in the grass.

The victim told them the cabbage was hot enough to cause pain.

Stanley has 6 arrests for assaults and family violence.