WFPD: Man charged after attempted theft at Walmart on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is in custody at the Wichita County Jail after police officers responded to an attempted theft at the Central Freeway Walmart Friday night.

Ken Esparza is charged with five felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Unlawful possession of firearms by a felon

Terroristic threat to public servant

Theft of firearm

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Fail to identify giving false, fictitious information

Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Joe Esteves said police officers responded to the call about 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Esteves said witnesses on the scene told officers the man was near the back of the store by the firearm section when arrested.

Despite social media posts about the incident, Esteves and Walmart store management said the situation was handled quickly by officers and no shots were fired.

