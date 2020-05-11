WFPD: Man charged with an injury to child after throwing perfume bottles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A barrage of perfume bottles lead to a Wichita Falls man being charged with injury to a child.

Deandre Mabonga, 20, was arrested Saturday when police went to a home in the 1200 block of Ridgeway about an assault.

A woman there told officers her boyfriend was knocking things off the wall and throwing bottles.

Officers said they found numerous perfume bottles on the floor of the apartment and learned the couple’s six-month-old had been hit in the head with one of the thrown bottles and Mabonga had left when that happened.

He was later found in the area and arrested.