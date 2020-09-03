WFPD: Man charged with arson connected to burglary of local pet grooming business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls man has been charged with arson in connection to a burglary and fire at a pet grooming business on Jacksboro Highway in March.

Jeffrey Michael Aine, 38, was booked into Wichita County Jail on the arson charge Wednesday.

Aine’s bond is set at $10,000.

Aine had previously been charged with burglary when arrested two weeks after the fire.

The fire was reported March 20 at Margot’s All Breed Grooming on Jacksboro Highway

The officer reported the back door was kicked open and had a shoe print on it, and a black safe containing $400 that had been bolted to the floor was gone.

The fire was called in when a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the building shortly after midnight.

Investigators found two holes burned in the floor where the safe had been located and said thousands of dollars of damage was done to the building and equipment.

Police also received a Crime Stoppers tip on the suspect and said there was video of Aine with the safe.

A cat known to those who came to the business as “Pepper The Cat” was also lost in that fire.