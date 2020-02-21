WFPD: Man charged with public lewdness after groping women, exposing himself

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested after police said he groped women and exposed himself in a Wichita Falls shopping center.

Alfredo Molina, 47, was jailed and charged with lewd, immoral or indecent conduct. His bond has been set at $2,500. Wichita Falls police were called about a woman screaming inside of Hobby Lobby early Thursday afternoon. While police were in route, they received other witness reports that a man was in front of Mardel or EntertainMart, possibly harrassing or touching people.

Police said they found Molina walking away from the shopping center on Southwest Parkway.

According to authorities, the victim at Hobby Lobby told them a male suspect came up behind her, reached around and grabbed her breast.

Police said the victim told them when she turned around, the suspect had his genitals exposed.

The victim said she screamed and told the suspect he had to leave, after which he began apologizing to her as he left the store.

Although other similar incidents were reported to police, the official arrest report does not mention any other victim.

Molina has been arrested five times since May of 2019. In each arrest, he was charged with at least one count of theft. He was also charged with criminal trespass in three of those instances.