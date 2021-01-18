WFPD: Man charged with theft after stealing cash from tip jar at car wash, took off running

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police said employees of a Wichita Falls car wash chased down a man who stole their tips and held him down until police arrive.

It happened Friday afternoon at All American Car Wash on Kell West.

When an officer arrived, he said the employees had a suspect, Erik Loya, on the ground, and when they let him up, Loya was still clutching the bills.

The employees said they saw Loya go up to the box they kept their tips in and reach in and grab a handful of cash and take off running across the parking lot.

One employee chased him down and held on to him until another employee arrived to help hold him down.

Police said they found just over $150 dollars in Loya’s hand.