WFPD: Man claims girlfriend with amputated leg kicks in his door

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 57-year-old Wichita Falls man tells police his live-in girlfriend kicked in his door, but they arrest him for assault when they find her on the floor of the kitchen and find out her left leg is amputated.

Michael Shankle is charged with continuous violence against a family member.

Shankle also has another charge pending for allegedly assaulting the woman last year by hitting her in her right leg.

Police said the call to the home on Kenley Avenue on Wednesday was the third one about an ongoing disturbance.

Officers said on this return they found Shankle outside screaming at the victim, whom they found lying on the kitchen floor.

Shankle told them the woman had kicked in the door and was causing the disturbance, but the woman told officers she is not able to kick in a door because of her amputated left leg.

She said she had left earlier after the other disturbances, but when she couldn’t find a place to stay she returned and went into the kitchen to get a drink of water.

She said Shankle ran up to her screaming and slapped her on the right side of her face, and she fell to the floor.

She said Shankle then kicked her in the left side of her rib cage.

Then she said he grabbed her by the arms and tried to drag her outside.

Shankle has a previous arrest for felony injury to a child which was changed to misdemeanor assault in the plea bargain.