WFPD: Man faces felony charges after knocking down 89-year-old woman during robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police said he tried to get rid of a bag of ecstasy pills during a warrant arrest for knocking down an 89-year-old woman attempting to stop him from fleeing her business with a deposit bag of cash two days earlier.

Noah Nicholas Leverett, 21, was booked into Wichita County Jail Wednesday, May 6 and faces three felony charges: Aggravated robbery

Possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 400 grams

Tampering or fabricating evidence with the intent to impair Leverett’s bonds total $40,000.

Police said on Monday, May 4, Leverett was receiving help on a housing application at a property management company in the 1800 block of Tenth Street.

According to police, surveillance video from the company shows Leverett reaching over the desk, opening a drawer, removing a deposit bag containing $3,700 from the desk and running.

One victim, an 89-year-old woman, tried to stop Leverett, but he knocked her down while fleeing, according to police.

Officers said another victim, another employee of the property management company, also tried to stop Leverett and was scratched as he fled.

According to police, both victims identified the suspect as Leverett when they saw his mugshot, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wednesday, May 6, an officer said he saw a car he recognized as Leverett’s girlfriend car leaving the Sun Valley Apartments and noticed Leverett in the passenger seat.

Officers said they pulled the car over and asked Leverett to exit the vehicle, at which time he threw a bag of colored pills toward the driver.

Police later identified the pills as ecstasy and arrested him on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence in addition to the warrant from Monday.

Officers said only $480 of the $3,700 from the stolen deposit bag was recovered.

Noah Leverett Mugshot from February 2019

Noah Leverett Mugshot from September 2019

Noah Leverett Mugshot from December 2019

A records check on Leverett revealed 12 separate charges stemming from nine arrests since February 2019.

Leverett was charged with assault family violence three separate times in 2019, along with charges for theft, burglary of a vehicle, engaging in criminal activity and criminal trespass.

In December 2019, Leverett pleaded guilty to the burglary of a vehicle charge as well as a charge stemming from a theft of seven steaks from a Walmart.