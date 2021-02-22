WFPD: Man facing several charges after assaulting stepfather, mother, fiancée, spitting in officer’s face

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers tase a man they said assaulted his stepfather, mother, and fiancée, and after an officer gave him water, he spat it into the officers’ face.

Nathan Thomas Castillo, 24, faces five charges in connection to the incident:

Harassment of a public servant

Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

Assault family violence (two charges)

Resisting arrest, search or transport

Castillo was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, February 21 and is being held on bonds totaling $32,500.

Officers were dispatched to a house in the 3100 block of Avenue R just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, when officers arrived they said Castillo’s mother was running out of the house, screaming “Do something! He won’t stop!”

An officer on the scene said he went inside the home and saw Castillo knock his stepfather unconscious after several blows to the face.

Officers said Castillo ignored commands to put his hands behind his back and then resisted as they tried to restrain him.

According to police, officers then tased Castillo causing him to fall to the ground, where he continued to resist.

Once placed in custody in a patrol car, officers said Castillo vomited and said he was thirsty and asked for water.

Officers said he swished the water around in his mouth then spit it out on the ground, asked for a second drink and spit it out, then asked for a third drink and spit it directly into an officer’s face.

According to authorities, Castillo’s fiancée, another victim in the incident, said Castillo had been drinking and got upset over her not watching his daughter.

Police said the victim told them Castillo grabbed her by her hair and dragged her down the hall to the kitchen.

Castillo’s mother also told officers she was dragged by her hair because Castillo got upset that his daughter was sleeping in his mother’s room.

After dragging the victims by their hair, police said Castillo’s stepfather intervened, which is when he was punched repeatedly in the face and suffered a broken nose.