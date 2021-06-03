WFPD: Man gives false name, evades arrest after stumbling around, eating peanut butter from jar with fingers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with previous theft allegations faces multiple charges after allegedly giving a false name and attempting to evade arrest when police stopped him to check on his well-being.

Erik Jakob Loya is charged with failing to identify as a fugitive and evading arrest.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area of Holliday Road and 23rd Street on Monday, May 30.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers observed a male subject weaving back and forth as he walked and stumbled, almost falling to the ground.

The officer said the subject did not have a shirt on and was eating peanut butter with his fingers out of the jar.

When the officer asked his name, the subject said Tomas Sierra Jr, but police found no record of such a person.

The officer told the subject he was about to check him for weapons when the subject took off running.

Authorities said the subject ran about 70 feet before the officer slid feet first and made contact with the subjects right ankle, taking him to the ground, after which he placed the subject in handcuffs.

While being booked into jail, the subject told the jail nurse his name was Erik Loya, and a records check revealed two outstanding warrants.

Loya has two theft charges so far this year.

Loya was arrested in January after police said he grabbed about $150 from the tip jar at All American Car Wash and took off running.

In March 2021, police said Loya stole a backpack and several PlayStation 4 games from Walmart.