WFPD: Man goes on rampage in backyard, assaults resident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police officers said he tore up a man’s property and punched the resident when the resident confronted him in the backyard.

Nevlin Hendricks, 37, is charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Police officers said on Tuesday, Dec. 8, an assault was reported in the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue.

Officers said they found Hendricks behind the victim’s house and he was talking too fast to understand, and periodically would lie down and began crying. They said he admitted to having used meth earlier.

Officers talked to the victim, who said he was in his kitchen cooking when he heard screaming and looked out to see a man in his backyard.

He went out and said he told Hendricks to leave and that Hendricks charged at him and punched him in the neck.

He then pushed Hendricks away and locked himself in his house.

While waiting for police, the resident said Hendricks broke the leg off a lawn chair and used it to vandalize his car, then threw the leg through his kitchen window.

After that, he said Hendricks pulled down his side fence and ripped down his cable wire.