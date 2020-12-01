WFPD: Man held at gunpoint after pulling knife on victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 41-year-old Archer City man is held at gunpoint by a man who said the suspect attacked him and tried to stab him early Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Sweatt is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also two counts of possessing a prohibited substance in jail.

Police said the victim called a little before 5 a.m. Tuesday from a meat market in the 1100 block of Broad by a man saying he had the assailant at gunpoint.

He told officers when he arrived for work he saw a man in the alley on the north side of the building and told him to leave the property.

He said the man walked toward him then lunged at him and punched him. The victim said he swung back as the man kept swinging, and hit the man a few times. He said the man then pulled out a black knife and tried to poke him.

At this point, the victim said he removed his handgun from the holster and pointed it at Sweatt and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police said a witness and surveillance video confirmed the victim’s account, and they found a black knife in Sweatt’s pocket .

Officers said they identified Sweatt from previous arrests. Sweatt has 23 other arrests and numerous convictions including burglaries, unlawful weapon, and injury to an elderly person.